McNeese looks to remain perfect at home with a win over Lamar on Senior Night

“They’re doing a good job offensively. It’s a lot of option concepts, they’re just doing it out of the gun and they’ll motion a wide receiver in the backfield to become the pitch man," Guidry added. "This week is going to be a lot bigger task in stopping the run. Its like when we played Southeastern last year, and they were running a lot of the triple option stuff out of the gun. Very similar to that, but they do have some spread plays. They run regular plays as well. We must be able to do some things when they motion a guy in the backfield and be able to get into motion defense. That’s going to be the toughest task this week.”