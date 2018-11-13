McNeese looks to remain perfect at home with a win over Lamar on Senior Night

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After the Cowboys double overtime loss to Northwestern State, McNeese has now lost two straight games and fall to 6-4 on the season.
With all the question marks surrounding the Pokes making the FCS playoffs or not, head coach Lance Guidry doesn’t want to talk about that. He said on Tuesday that it’s not about that, this week is about honoring the seniors and winning the next game up.
“These seniors, almost all of their expiration dates will be final on Saturday and they’ll never play this game again," Lance Guidry said. "You don’t go and get into a church league, you can’t go to the YMCA, you cannot go anywhere and play tackle football. This is it. Our job as coaches is to help them win their last one.”
The Pokes look ahead to the Lamar Cardinals. A team who presents problems, especially offensively. The cardinals not only have significant depth at the quarterback position, but they also rank first in the league in rushing offense, and second in scoring.
“They’re doing a good job offensively. It’s a lot of option concepts, they’re just doing it out of the gun and they’ll motion a wide receiver in the backfield to become the pitch man," Guidry added. "This week is going to be a lot bigger task in stopping the run. Its like when we played Southeastern last year, and they were running a lot of the triple option stuff out of the gun. Very similar to that, but they do have some spread plays. They run regular plays as well. We must be able to do some things when they motion a guy in the backfield and be able to get into motion defense. That’s going to be the toughest task this week.”
The Cardinals have won their past five straight games, but Coach Guidry and the Cowboys believe they have a good scheme for their last home game of the year and senior night.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.