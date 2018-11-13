LCPD: Barricaded subject arrested after nearly two-hour negotiation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Police have arrested a Lake Charles man after attempting to negotiate with him for almost two hours during a barricade, according to Sgt. Jeff Keenum with Lake Charles Police.
LCPD responded to a domestic disturbance on 13th Street on Nov. 10 around 9:18 p.m., says Keenum. Kenneth Pete, 39, would not answer the door to let officers inside.
Keenum says officers learned that Pete committed battery upon the victim. Pete is accused of refusing to submit peacefully and barricading himself inside of the residence.
The LCPD SWAT Team and LCPD negotiators resolved the matter after nearly two hours without incident.
Pete is charged with domestic abuse and battery. Officers John Saunier and Brandon McNeely were the initial responding officers.
