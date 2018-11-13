Iota community works together to spread patriotism all over town for Veterans Day

IOTA, LA (KPLC) - Iota is commemorating Veterans Day by lining their streets with flags, for the eighth year in a row.
Joel Cart is president of the Iota First Club and says in its eighth year running, he posted on Facebook asking the public’s help to donate 30 new flags to replace the worn ones from years past. He says the response was overwhelming.
"We ended up getting donations for 130 flags. We were overwhelmed, and my grandson and I started thinking about this and what we were going to have to do and we were going to have to start getting material together," says Cart.
Cart says the tradition started after an Iota man was killed in Afghanistan. Community members lined the streets to honor Matthew Richard as his funeral procession passed through town.
The public support didn’t stop with the flag donations. He says people collected poles and brackets, while the high school constructed mounts. Mayor-elect of Iota, Cody Leckelt is proud of the town.
“I know no matter what this town needs, the people are going to come together and support it,” Leckelt said.
“We got together and started putting these flags out Thursday afternoon, so they would be out Friday morning for when the kids go to school in the buses and cars and everything,” said Cart.
Cart says keeping this going every year is a great way to honor our local heroes.
“Starts from one end of town, ends on the other end of town. I mean it’s pretty great, it’s awesome,” Leckelt said.
“It’s fun to put them up, just pretty to see them out in the streets,” said Cart’s Grandson, Ryan Kuffler.
“The whole community comes together, in Iota they call us a little town with a big heart, that’s our motto, and when we want to get things done we just come together and do it,” said Cart.
