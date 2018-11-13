Houston River Fire Department held town hall meeting to discuss tax bond on December ballot

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Dec. 8 election is around the corner, when voters will decide whether or not the Houston River Fire Department gets a new home.
The $5 million tax bond on the ballot will not only cover a new main station, but add a substation on the west side of Sulphur.
Travis Farley, a long-time Sulphur resident, said his closest fire department, the Houston River Fire Department is over 10 miles away.
“I lived in the area for 45 years and I’m telling you, I’ve been looking forward to something like this happening,” Farley said. “We just had to more or less just depend on them getting there and shuttling water. We have had a fire out there, and that’s exactly what they had to do. They had to run from wherever they get their water to the house and set up an artificial pond so they could pump water to save the house. And thank god they were able to do that.”
On top of a sense of relief, Farley said he’d reap the benefits of a substation near his home in another way.
“My insurance will go down,” Farley said.
How much will this cost tax payers if passed?
Fire Chief Dean Lappe said for a home valued at $100,000, the homeowner would see a $4.26 increase in taxes. For a home valued at $200,000, a homeowner could see a $21.37 increase and a home valued at $300,000 would see a $38.46 increase.
Monday night the fire department will held a town hall meeting where the public was invited to voice their concerns or ask questions regarding the tax bond that will be on the ballot.
Early voting for the December election begins November 24th.
