FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter cold arrives as clouds linger through the day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A winter blast of cold air continues it’s push into Southwest Louisiana with the help of gusty northerly winds that are making it feel like the 30s with wind chill values. It will be a coat day all day today with the lack of sunshine to warm temperatures up out of the 40s and feels like temperatures in the 30s most all day as well.
Rain continue to depart with what amounted to a few sprinkles during the overnight on the back side of the front, now well to our east and any residual sprinkles will continue to move out of the area through sunrise. Despite a drier day, clouds will remain most all day and start to thin out just a bit closer to sunset. Winds and cloud cover will be the only thing that protects our area from a widespread frost tonight, but it would still be wise to take precautions to protect outdoor plants as some patchy areas of frost will still be possible. A Freeze Watch is in effect late tonight.
Sunshine will finally return on Wednesday with temperatures gradually warming up a bit more tomorrow, but still may struggle to reach 50 degrees since the coldest core of air will still be over the area. Winds won’t be as gusty which will make for better weather overall for those working outdoors, especially since some much-needed sunshine will finally return!
Clear and calm conditions Wednesday night will make for a much better setup for frost and even a light freeze with Lake Charles low temperatures down to 32 and areas north of I-10 ranging from 28-31 overnight. The only areas likely not to experience a freeze are locations south of the Intracoastal Waterway to along the coast.
Our next chance of rain holds off for several more days as temperatures gradually moderate back into the 60s for highs by Friday and even milder days ahead for the weekend with another front forecast to move through by Sunday bringing a few showers back toward the end of the weekend and another cooler start next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.