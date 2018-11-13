FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter cold arrives as clouds linger through the day

Rain continue to depart with what amounted to a few sprinkles during the overnight on the back side of the front, now well to our east and any residual sprinkles will continue to move out of the area through sunrise. Despite a drier day, clouds will remain most all day and start to thin out just a bit closer to sunset. Winds and cloud cover will be the only thing that protects our area from a widespread frost tonight, but it would still be wise to take precautions to protect outdoor plants as some patchy areas of frost will still be possible. A Freeze Watch is in effect late tonight.