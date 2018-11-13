First Alert Forecast: Rain ending today then the sun will help warm temperatures back up this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is quite a cold day today! Temperatures are warming up to the 40s in many areas, while others are staying in the 30s. Plus when you factor in the windy conditions, it feels much colder. There will not be any sunshine today to help warm these temperatures up. The good news is that the rain chances are slim to none.
This evening will still be cold. With the lack of sunshine, temperatures will not warm up much today, then after sunset, it will quickly cool down. The winds will calm down a little bit. There will still be a wind chill factor though.
Overnight, the clouds may begin to break apart a little bit. Unfortunately, the sun will be gone, so it will be too late to get any sunshine. Temperatures will be falling quickly and could get near the freezing mark by Wednesday morning. Depending on the winds, there could be frost in the morning. There is a freeze watch in effect for most of Southwest Louisiana.
Finally by Wednesday, the clouds will break apart and the sunshine will return. It will be a beautiful day! The temperatures will start out very chilly, though. It may be below freezing in a couple areas. By the afternoon, it will warm up a little bit, but it will still be cold. Highs will still be in the upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday will once again start off with temperatures in the 30s. Both days I do expect plentiful sunshine. So, it should be nice weather! We have been waiting for the sunshine to return again for a prolonged period of time, and this is the week we finally get it. Highs on Thursday will reach the 50s, while Friday should get back to the 60s.
Even into the weekend, it will be very nice! It will be mostly sunny with maybe a few passing clouds. The rain chances will remain slim to none. The temperatures will return to about normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Then overnight, lows will be in the 40s. Therefore, it will not be as cold.
There is another weak cold front likely coming in by the end of the weekend, or early on Monday. This front will be weak, so I do not expect a big drop in temperatures, nor should there be a lot of rain associated with it. I do have a 20% chance of rain on Monday though since there could be a few small showers.
