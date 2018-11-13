Egypt's retired soccer star sentenced to 1 year in prison

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2013 file photo, Egypt's midfielder Mohamed Aboutrika is seen at the World Cup qualifying playoff second leg soccer match, at the Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, an Egyptian court sentenced Aboutrika, one of the country's greatest all-time soccer players, to a year in prison for tax evasion while also giving him the option to pay a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds, or $1,115, to have the sentence suspended. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File) (AP)