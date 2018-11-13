Cowboys are trusting the process this year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The cowboys may be off to a 0-2 start, but those two losses are to St. Mary’s, a team who made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2017, and to Pac-12 opponent Arizona State who made the NCAA tournament as a first four team last season.
Coach Shroyer said so far, he’s been pleased with his team’s performance against such high-level opponents.
“I think we’ve gotten better. For a lot of our kids, this is their first Division I game,” Heath Schroyer said. “It’s all of us together, our first Division I game. I can see a lot of growth from game one to game two in a lot of areas. I am really encouraged.”
“I think right now, it’s all about our mindset and how we carry ourselves off the floor as well,” Malik Hines said. “We just need to come in with the mindset that everyone has to take it one day at a time.”
“Everybody needs to keep their head up and be really focused,” Roydell Brown added. “These were two pretty good teams and we were in both games. People should look at that and see that even though we lost, we were still in it at some point in the game.”
Coach Schroyer said his message to his team moving forward is trust the process, their writing a book and this is just chapter one.
