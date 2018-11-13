Abraham’s Tent prepares for Pack the Tent food drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Abraham’s Tent, an organization that feeds those in need, is preparing for their annual Pack the Tent food drive.
Abraham’s Tent also provides items, such as clothing and hygiene products for those in need.
“We serve Monday through Saturday," says Pearl Cole, the Director for Abraham’s Tent. "Same time 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Our doors are open, we feed anyone who comes in.”
Cole says the community comes together every year to help them meet their need at Abraham’s Tent.
“Last year we brought in a lot of canned goods which took us through the year and we just thought that was totally awesome," says Cole. "We really can’t do it without you. This has been an effort and personally I can’t stop saying what an awesome community that we live in.”
This Thursday for their annual Pack the Tent food drive, they are asking for several items, ranging from canned goods to cleaning products.
“We love the canned goods, of course food is always at the top of our list,” says Cole. "The sugar, the flour, the seasoning. Seasoning of all types. We are always looking for those. All of those items have a long shelf life. We are also looking for paper goods. We use lots of paper towels. We use lots of toilet tissue. Cleaning supplies. I can’t begin to tell you how much bleach we use. Those are things we really like having.”
The Pack the Tent Food Drive will be held from from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15th at Abraham’s Tent on 2424 Fruge Street.
