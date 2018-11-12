Tigers up 1 spot in AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU is No. 22 in the newest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll released Monday.
Last week, the Tigers (2-0) beat Southeastern Louisiana 94-63 and UNC Greensboro 97-91 to start the season.
Duke is the new No. 1 ranked team, followed by (2) Kansas, (3) Gonzaga, (4) Virginia and (5) Tennessee.
SEC Teams in the Top 25:
(5) Tennessee
(9) Auburn
(10) Kentucky
(17) Mississippi State
(22) LSU
LSU’s schedule this week: Tuesday: Memphis (6 p.m. PMAC), Friday: Louisiana Tech (7 p.m. PMAC)
