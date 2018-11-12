SWAT: Lake Charles man, who barricaded self in home, arrested

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department SWAT team was called out over the weekend for a man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home.
LCPD was responding to a domestic abuse call on 13th Street. Officers say they could hear commotion inside the home but no one was answering the door. Eventually officers were able to speak with the victim who said her boyfriend had abused her.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Kenneth Pete. Pete refused to come out of the home and speak with officers, instead he allegedly barricaded himself inside the home.
LCPD SWAT and negotiators were assigned to the scene. After two hours of communication with Pete, he exited the home and was detained peacefully.
Pete is facing a charge of domestic abuse battery.
