Report: Saints signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are signing free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a 1-year deal. That’s according to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Brandon Marshall worked out for the Saints last Tuesday. Initially, the Black and Gold signed Dez Bryant, who worked out on the same day, but the former Cowboy tore his Achilles and was put on injured reserve.
Marshall played six games for the Seahawks this season before getting cut. Marshall has also played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears Jets, and Giants.
