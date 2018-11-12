A little ditty about Jack and Diane – a donkey and emu love story

(RNN) – Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A donkey and emu fell in love.
The pair, now dubbed Jack and Diane, lived on a farm in Kershaw, SC, before being abandoned and taken to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue outside of Charlotte.
The shelter was going to find separate homes for them before they realized the odd couple had bonded and were inseparable. When they were apart, the donkey cried, and the emu was frantic.
“They like to cuddle and even sleep together,” Gordon told The Charlotte Observer last week. “We can’t separate them, so we need someone who is willing to adopt both a donkey and an emu. That may not be easy.”
Once word got out about Jack and Diane, there was no shortage of interest. The shelter has heard from folks across the United States, as well as England, Canada, France and several other countries.
“We have received over 2,000 inquiries about adopting the emu and the donkey in less than 2 days,” Carolina Waterfowl Rescue said on Facebook. “We have to stop accepting applications at this time because right now it will take a month just for us to review all of the applications we currently have.”
"We will keep you updated on what's going on with Jack and Diane as we progress and hopefully we'll follow them to their new home where everyone can see them happy and healthy," the shelter said.
