FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms usher in a winter feel by Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Our morning will be off to some fast changing weather after what was a rather uneventful night ramps up with scattered thunderstorms working up the coastline thanks to an advancing warm front and area of low pressure that is moving up from the Texas coastline. This will set up an unstable atmosphere and lead to a few stronger storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail that will move across the area through the noon hour today.
Once the low departs by this afternoon, some breaks in the rain will occur and temperatures will max out around 60 to 63 briefly. A strong cold front is knocking on our doorstep and will begin to send temperatures down a few degrees later in the afternoon and bring a second round of showers through the area by this evening, although these showers appear to be much lighter and no severe weather is expected with this second round. Our temperatures will already be down into the 40s before midnight and bottom out somewhere between 38 and 43 by early Tuesday morning.
Cold drafts and clouds on Tuesday will make for the coldest feeling day of the year, as limited sunshine resulting from the upper level trough moving across the state keeps temperatures from warming up out of the 40s tomorrow with wind chills in the 30s most of the day. A good day for gumbo, coffee and hot chocolate as our state prepares for it’s first freezing temperatures of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Those at highest risk of freezing temperatures are locations north of I-10 Tuesday night, and measures should be taken to protect tender vegetation and outdoor plants susceptible to freezing temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The good news is that some sunshine will finally return by Wednesday as we emerge from the cloudy and rainy doldrums by the middle of the week.
Things get gradually back to normal for our area with seasonably cool mornings and sun filled afternoons which send temperatures back into the 60s by Friday and through the upcoming weekend with no rain expected Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Just a few days left of tropical season, with an area in the Atlantic that could develop into a named storm later this week. An area east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to strengthen over the next couple of days and could become named Patty as it moves near Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and eventually toward the southeastern Bahamas later this week. Currently, it does not pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends November 30, so it’s not impossible to get these late-season storms in the warmer waters of the Atlantic.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
