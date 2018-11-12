FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms usher in a winter feel by Tuesday

Once the low departs by this afternoon, some breaks in the rain will occur and temperatures will max out around 60 to 63 briefly. A strong cold front is knocking on our doorstep and will begin to send temperatures down a few degrees later in the afternoon and bring a second round of showers through the area by this evening, although these showers appear to be much lighter and no severe weather is expected with this second round. Our temperatures will already be down into the 40s before midnight and bottom out somewhere between 38 and 43 by early Tuesday morning.