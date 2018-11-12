Fall 2018 McNeese Sage Series: Final Lecture

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -McNeese State University’s 2018 Fall Sage Series ends today. Dr. Lowell Urbatsch, a professor of botany and herbarium at Louisiana State University, will focus on the life and work of botanical artist Margaret Stones, and her illustrations of Louisiana’s native flora.
Cherished by gardeners and art collectors in and out of Louisiana, Stones' works emphasizes the variety of native plant species along the Gulf Coast.
The lecture will be held at the S.E.E.D. center at McNeese, starting at 3 p.m.
For more information visit www.mcneese.edu/leisure.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.