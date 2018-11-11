Salah nets for quick-thinking Liverpool in 2-0 win vs Fulham

Bought from relegated Stoke for 13 million pounds ($17.2 million), Shaqiri is proving to be an astute offseason purchase by manager Juergen Klopp, with the playmaker mostly being used for the easier matches to give Liverpool some creativity when faced with packed defenses. In the past three weeks, he has set up the winner for Salah at Huddersfield, scored at home to Cardiff and now Fulham.