Saints take on the Bengals

Both teams leave something to be desired in pass defense with the Saints yielding 311.4 passing yards per game and the Bengals are even worse at 319.4 yards per game. But both teams have great quarterbacks with Drew Brees on the Saints side holding an amazing 18:1 touchdown to interception ratio. While Andy Dalton, on the Bengals side, is throwing a career high in touchdowns this season (33) with 4,293 yards to his name.