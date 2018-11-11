Saints take on the Bengals

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Saints are heading up to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals today at noon.
New Orleans is coming off a big win over the Rams last week (35-45) but shouldn’t expect the Bengals to just roll over. The Bengals have the home turf advantage today and are fresh off a bye week.
Both teams leave something to be desired in pass defense with the Saints yielding 311.4 passing yards per game and the Bengals are even worse at 319.4 yards per game. But both teams have great quarterbacks with Drew Brees on the Saints side holding an amazing 18:1 touchdown to interception ratio. While Andy Dalton, on the Bengals side, is throwing a career high in touchdowns this season (33) with 4,293 yards to his name.
However, the Bengals have a spotty win record this season sitting at 5-3 in the regular season. They’ll clearly be the underdogs today as the Saints haven’t lost a regular season game this season since their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
