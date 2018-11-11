No. 2 Clemson knocks out No. 17 BC 27-7 to win division

Boston College: The Eagles' biggest home game in years featured a sellout crowd of 44,500, sprinkled with Clemson orange, and ESPN's "College GameDay" on campus for the first time since 2009. The crowd started building on campus for the pregame show by 5 a.m ., lining the "Million Dollar Stairs" that connect the upper campus to the area around Alumni Stadium. The Eagles still have a chance to reach eight victories for the first time since 2009 and nine wins since 2008. But they might have to do it with the No. 2 quarterback.