McNeese Women’s basketball hosts UL-Lafayette in home opener Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES—McNeese women’s basketball will host UL-Lafayette (0-1) in its home opener this Sunday at Burton Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the coliseum.
McNeese (0-1), opened the season with a 75-51 loss at Grambling Friday night. Freshman Divine Tanks began her collegiate career with a double-double (13 pts., 19 reb.) and redshirt freshman Callie Maddox came off the bench to score 17 points.
Sunday’s game will be the 45th meeting between the two teams with McNeese holding a 28-16 all-time won-loss record against the Ragin Cajuns.
Last year, the Ragin defeated McNeese 98-86 in a thrilling triple overtime win at the Cajundome.
The Cajuns have a few familiar faces to the McNeese program in head coach Garry Brodhead and graduate assistant Amber Donnes.
Brodhead and McNeese third year head coach Kacie Cryer are very familiar with one another. Brodhead coached Cryer at Tuerlings Catholic High School in Lafayette and both were on the McNeese coaching staff. Brodhead served as both a McNeese assistant and associate head coach (2008-2012) before being named the UL-Lafayette head coach. During that time, Cryer was a Cowgirl graduate assistant during the 2011-12 season and has been at McNeese ever since that time.
Donnes played for the Cowgirls from 2014-17 is in her second season with the Cajuns. Donnes is one of 16 McNeese players to score over 1,000 points in her career. She ended her career with 1,024 points.
The Cajuns are coming off a season opening 79-77 overtime home loss to Lamar Tuesday night. UL-Lafayette is led in scoring by Skyler Goodwin and Ty’Reona Doucet’s 18 ppg. Doucet also leads the team with 15.0 rpg. Brandi Williams is averaging 16 ppg. and Jomyra Mathis is averaging 12 ppg.
