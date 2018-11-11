McNeese Women’s basketball hosts UL-Lafayette in home opener Sunday

Brodhead and McNeese third year head coach Kacie Cryer are very familiar with one another. Brodhead coached Cryer at Tuerlings Catholic High School in Lafayette and both were on the McNeese coaching staff. Brodhead served as both a McNeese assistant and associate head coach (2008-2012) before being named the UL-Lafayette head coach. During that time, Cryer was a Cowgirl graduate assistant during the 2011-12 season and has been at McNeese ever since that time.