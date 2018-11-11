The Latest: Eagles, already thin at CB, lose Darby to injury

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, from left, bestows a medal on former U.S. President George Bush as former first lady Laura Bush has the same bestowed by Doug DeVos, executive committee chairman for the National Constitution Center, at the National Constitution Center, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Philadelphia. Both received the 30th annual Liberty Medal, an honor given to those who are committed to freedom and human rights globally. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine) (AP)