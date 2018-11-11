FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain increasing overnight through Monday

Some showers and storms could linger into the morning on Tuesday, but will are expected to move out by the afternoon leaving SWLA with cloudy skies. Clouds are forecast to move out through the afternoon allowing for clear skies overnight. This means with temperatures during the day already struggling to warm up out of the 40s because of the cloud cover, once the clouds leave all of the heat that was trapped at the surface will escape into the atmosphere. In additions with winds out of the north temperatures are forecast to drop down near the freezing mark. We could see our first frost of the season!