FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain increasing overnight through Monday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect rain chances to increase with temperatures dropping down into the low 50s early tonight and steadily warming through the overnight hours into the day tomorrow. As the heaviest of the storms begin to move in overnight we will begin to monitor these storms as they have a marginal risk of becoming severe. The main threat for the majority of us will be heavy rain and gusty winds. The tornado threat - still minimal- remains along the coast along with the majority of the chance for hail.
Storms are expected to continue through the day as these storms are not associated with the cold front, but with a low pressure system that is developing off the coast of Texas. This just means the movement isn’t expected to be as swift and until the cold front pushes through later in the afternoon helping to usher out the low pressure system we will continue to see rain chances. Forecast rainfall totals are close to an inch for much of the area through Tuesday morning.
Some showers and storms could linger into the morning on Tuesday, but will are expected to move out by the afternoon leaving SWLA with cloudy skies. Clouds are forecast to move out through the afternoon allowing for clear skies overnight. This means with temperatures during the day already struggling to warm up out of the 40s because of the cloud cover, once the clouds leave all of the heat that was trapped at the surface will escape into the atmosphere. In additions with winds out of the north temperatures are forecast to drop down near the freezing mark. We could see our first frost of the season!
Temperatures steadily warm through the week with ample sunshine, but we will still remain below average until next weekend. Low temperatures will begin to warm as well after seeing another chance for frost Wednesday night, we should leave those near freezing temperatures behind a s lows warm back into the 40s by Thursday.
As Hurricane Season does not officially end until November 30th the Atlantic wanted to remind us of that as we are watching an area for potential development in the next couple of days. The area of disturbance is expected to stay out of the Gulf and remain in the Atlantic ocean. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 70% chance of development in the next 5 days. Again, this area is not forecast to enter the Gulf of Mexico so no worries for us.
