Durant's double-double lifts Warriors past Nets 116-100

Dinwiddie has taken full advantage of the NBA's relaxed policy on shoe colors and has worn a different pair each night. Earlier this season Dinwiddie wore a pair of white shoes with a picture of 11-time All-Star Allen Iverson. With the Nets in the Bay Area, Dinwiddie switched things up again and had shoes that were inscribed with the word WITH across the top of one and KAP on the other, along with a picture of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the side.