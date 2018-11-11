Cowboys drop 37-34 2OT heart breaker at NSU

McNeese (6-4, 5-3 SLC) had a chance to win the game in the first OT after NSU kicker Austyn Frederick 30-yard field goal in the first possession. The Cowboys lined up for a 36-yard game-winner but Gunnar Raborn’s kick was blocked by Hayden Bourgeois to send the game into the second overtime.



The Cowboys possessed the ball first to start the second extra frame and Raborn booted through a 38-yard field goal into a steady north wind. NSU wasted little time in its possession as Eppler connected with Ferguson on a 19-yard strike on the first play, then the game-winner on the next play, also to Ferguson.



“This one hurts,” said head coach Lance Guidry. “I feel bad for our guys. I thought we scored enough points to win the game. That’s a tough way to lose a ball game.”



McNeese led 7-0 at the half after quarterback James Tabary entered the game in the second possession of the second quarter and connected with Trevor Begue on a 3-yard back-shoulder completion with 1:14 to play in the half.



The second half was all offense by both teams as opposed to a defensive war in the first half as the two teams combined to score 64 points and 506 of the total offensive output of 722 yards.



“Our offense played really well tonight,” said Guidry. “We had a good game plan and executed it well.”



Tabary completed 15 of 27 passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in about 2 ½ quarters of action. His favorite target was Cyron Sutton who caught six passes for 119 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown catch and run, the second-longest offensive score of the season.