TDL First Round - Scores and highlights from the first round of the playoffs

Eleven teams from Southwest Louisiana have advanced out of the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
Check back with us for second round pairings and watch the highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. and Touchdown Live Overtime at 11 p.m.
View the high school football brackets HERE.
SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS
Class 4A
- (11) Assumption at (6) Leesville
Division II
- (9) St. Louis at (1) University Lab
Class 3A
- (1) Iota at (18) Baker
- (11) Northwest at (6) Lake Charles College Prep
Class 2A
- (12) Mansfield at (5) Welsh
- (4) Rosepine at (20) DeQuincy
- (7) Kinder at (23) Franklin
Class 1A
- (9) Jonesboro-Hodge at (8) Oberlin
- (11) Montgomery at (6) Basile
- (19) Merryville at (3) Kentwood
FIRST-ROUND SCORES
Class 5A
- (19) Denham Springs 17 at (14) Sam Houston 14, FINAL
- (18) Landry-Walker 30 at (15) Barbe 12, FINAL
- (27) Sulphur 17 at (6) Zachary 42, FINAL
Class 4A
- (27) Woodlawn-Shreveport 28 at (6) Leesville 49, FINAL
- (28) DeRidder 21 at (5) Lakeshore 45, FINAL
Class 3A
- (32) KIPP Renaissance 0 at (1) Iota 49, FINAL
- (27) Erath 14 at (6) Lake Charles College Prep 28, FINAL
- (21) South Beauregard 0 at (12) Jena 49, FINAL
- (30) Jennings 13 at (3) Kaplan 28, FINAL
Division II
- (9) St. Louis 36, at (8) Loyola Prep 24, FINAL
Class 2A
- (29) Port Allen 14 at (4) Rosepine 20, FINAL
- (28) West St. Mary 0 at (5) Welsh 49, FINAL
- (26) Bunkie 14 at (7) Kinder 56, FINAL
- (22) Northeast 12 at (11) Lake Arthur 8, FINAL
- (20) DeQuincy 25 at (13) East Beauregard 0, FINAL
- (25) Oakdale 0 at (8) Vidalia 26, FINAL
- (30) Vinton 0 at (3) Ferriday 54, FINAL
Class 1A
- (27) Tensas 8 at (6) Basile 56, FINAL
- (25) Northwood-Lena 0 at (8) Oberlin 60, FINAL
- (21) Elton 6 at (12) Homer 44, FINAL
- (19) Merryville 12 at (14) White Castle 6, FINAL
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.