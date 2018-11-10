TDL First Round - Scores and highlights from the first round of the playoffs

November 9, 2018 at 6:54 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 12:18 AM

Eleven teams from Southwest Louisiana have advanced out of the first round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

SECOND-ROUND PAIRINGS

Class 4A

  • (11) Assumption at (6) Leesville

Division II

  • (9) St. Louis at (1) University Lab

Class 3A

  • (1) Iota at (18) Baker
  • (11) Northwest at (6) Lake Charles College Prep

Class 2A

  • (12) Mansfield at (5) Welsh
  • (4) Rosepine at (20) DeQuincy
  • (7) Kinder at (23) Franklin

Class 1A

  • (9) Jonesboro-Hodge at (8) Oberlin
  • (11) Montgomery at (6) Basile
  • (19) Merryville at (3) Kentwood

FIRST-ROUND SCORES

Class 5A

TDL OVERTIME FIRST ROUND: Class 5A highlights
  • (19) Denham Springs 17 at (14) Sam Houston 14, FINAL
  • (18) Landry-Walker 30 at (15) Barbe 12, FINAL
  • (27) Sulphur 17 at (6) Zachary 42, FINAL

Class 4A

TDL OVERTIME FIRST ROUND: Class 4A highlights
  • (27) Woodlawn-Shreveport 28 at (6) Leesville 49, FINAL
  • (28) DeRidder 21 at (5) Lakeshore 45, FINAL

Class 3A

TDL OVERTIME FIRST ROUND: Class 3A highlights
  • (32) KIPP Renaissance 0 at (1) Iota 49, FINAL
  • (27) Erath 14 at (6) Lake Charles College Prep 28, FINAL
  • (21) South Beauregard 0 at (12) Jena 49, FINAL
  • (30) Jennings 13 at (3) Kaplan 28, FINAL

Division II

  • (9) St. Louis 36, at (8) Loyola Prep 24, FINAL

Class 2A

TDL OVERTIME FIRST ROUND: Class 2A highlights
  • (29) Port Allen 14 at (4) Rosepine 20, FINAL
  • (28) West St. Mary 0 at (5) Welsh 49, FINAL
  • (26) Bunkie 14 at (7) Kinder 56, FINAL
  • (22) Northeast 12 at (11) Lake Arthur 8, FINAL
  • (20) DeQuincy 25 at (13) East Beauregard 0, FINAL
  • (25) Oakdale 0 at (8) Vidalia 26, FINAL
  • (30) Vinton 0 at (3) Ferriday 54, FINAL

Class 1A

TDL OVERTIME FIRST ROUND: Class 1A highlights
  • (27) Tensas 8 at (6) Basile 56, FINAL
  • (25) Northwood-Lena 0 at (8) Oberlin 60, FINAL
  • (21) Elton 6 at (12) Homer 44, FINAL
  • (19) Merryville 12 at (14) White Castle 6, FINAL

