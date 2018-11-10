Online dating scam warning out of Vernon Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Facebook post from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office warned people about an online dating scam.
James Admiral Wade is the name of the profile the sheriff’s office is warning the public about after the person scammed a woman, having her wire about $300,000.
The sheriff’s office said half of the scams reported to them happen through online dating sites or apps.
“Unfortunately people lose loved ones, are lonely and a person shows interest, and that’s who’s probably more vulnerable than others,” Chief Deputy Calvin Turner with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Turner said there are a few ways you can protect yourself from being scammed.
“Never give any personal information, and one of the main things that you can tell, any time they ask you to go to Walgreens, Walmart, and wire money, get a card, and ask you to give them the number off of that card, that’s a red flag," Turner said.
He added scammers don’t discriminate, and once your money is gone it’s hard to get it back.
“They’re very good at what they do. When scams first started taking place, it was more targeted, we think, toward the elderly, but now it’s anybody and everybody,” Turner said. “Unfortunately it’s very hold to solve, very hard to make an arrest. It’s very very hard to ever recover any money.”
The sheriff’s office said this is the first they’ve had a complaint reported about Wade, but have confirmed this isn’t the first time he’s convinced people to send him money.
