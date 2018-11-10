Local Korean War veteran finally gets military funeral

Edward Milton Jones of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Friday, Mar. 16, 1951 at the age of 20. Milton was a native of Lake Charles who proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve the country he loved. Corporal Jones was a member of the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was seriously wounded and taken as a POW in South Korea on Feb. 12, 1951. He died as a prisoner on Mar. 16, 1951.