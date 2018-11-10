FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing the next two days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Clouds continue to stream across the area today ahead of a low pressure system skirting the coast and a cold front pushing through on Monday. Temperatures overnight drop down into the 40s.
Through the day on Sunday clouds stick around and I think we stay dry through the bulk of the day before rain moves in during the afternoon hours. Rain chances continually increase through the evening before the heaviest of the rain moves in during the overnight hours. These storms do have the potential to become severe with the mains threats being gusty winds and heavy rain with a slight chance for hail or a tornado.
Through the day on Monday those rain chances continue with heavy downpours and gusty winds before the system begins to move out of here thanks to the cold front off to our northwest sweeping through the area. This will clear out the rain and drop temperatures considerably into the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s even with ample sunshine. Overnight Tuesday will be our first chance for frost this fall with lows dipping close to the freezing mark overnight.
We’ll stay pretty chilly through the week, warming back up by next weekend into the 60s. Sunshine looks like it is here to stay as well with a high pressure centered across the Southeast.
