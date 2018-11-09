Virtual reality tourism now available for residents in Southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tourists can now get a sneak peek at the beauty of this area through virtual reality. You can find this new service at the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“People might be surprised about what’s here, especially if they’re just travelling through,” said Angie Manning, communications director for the SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau. “They might not know all that Southwest Louisiana has to offer and the different types of experiences.”"
Manning says visitors can experience dining, horse-and-buggy rides, and nature walks, just to name a few.
“They want to know what they can experience when they get to the destination a little bit about what the destination looks like and just the general feel of what they can experience, and so we felt that the next level for us was to go into the virtual reality world,” Manning said.
Manning says this is a fully immersive experience of the area, meaning you can put the goggles on, look around, listen, and enjoy what Southwest Louisiana has to offer. Manning says if you can’t check it out in person, you can go online on a computer or a cell phone.
You can visit those 360 videos by clicking here.
“They are available for viewing on our website and our YouTube channel,” Manning said. “Any time that we can show people in addition to just telling them what’s available, it always helps people. They can see it virtually and ask our visitor information staff, ‘hey, where is that’ or ‘what did I just see’, and so we can direct them to explore more and maybe even come back and bring the family.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.