FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lighter showers taper off a bit more by afternoon as colder winds increase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the arrival of rain during your prime morning commute time, you’ll want to allow a little extra time for the drive in this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the middle to upper 50s across the area and there could be a little lightning and thunder embedded in the rain, so don’t be surprised if you see or hear some as rain moves in. Storms won’t be severe but some occasional bursts of heavier rain will be possible along the leading edge arrives.