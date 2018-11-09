FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lighter showers taper off a bit more by afternoon as colder winds increase

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the arrival of rain during your prime morning commute time, you’ll want to allow a little extra time for the drive in this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the middle to upper 50s across the area and there could be a little lightning and thunder embedded in the rain, so don’t be surprised if you see or hear some as rain moves in. Storms won’t be severe but some occasional bursts of heavier rain will be possible along the leading edge arrives.
Through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon, additional rain will continue as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s with winds becoming gusty out of the north between 15 and 20 mph which will make for wind chill factors in the 40s. The good news is that rain should be just east of the area by kickoff of the high school playoff games this evening, but you’ll want to bundle up with wind chills in the 40s and a damp feel helping to exaggerate the colder feel.
The weekend will be split with drier weather returning Saturday ahead of more rain on Sunday. Despite the lack of rain on Saturday, clouds will remain thick with only a few peeks of sunshine so temperatures will not warm up much above 50 degrees by afternoon. Showers will pull up the coast along a trough of low pressure and begin arriving as light rain by Sunday morning on and off all day. Temperatures will again start off in the 40s Sunday morning and only top out in the lower 50s Sunday afternoon.
Rain chances remain high on Monday as a much stronger cold front moves through during the evening, sending temperatures down to their coldest levels of the season by Tuesday night, dangerously close to freezing by Wednesday morning. You’ll want to plan to protect your tender outdoor plants both Tuesday and Wednesday nights as another frost or even light freeze will again be likely Thursday morning as well!
WEATHER WITH BEN: Emma Leach
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
