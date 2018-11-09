CITGO celebrates ‘National S.T.E.M. Day’ with Calcasieu 5th-graders

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Thursday, Nov. 8, was “National S.T.E.M. Day"; that’s science, technology, engineering and math. To celebrate, CITGO hosted a design challenge where Calcasieu Parish fifth-graders got to create race cars that only run on carbon dioxide.
The students participating had eight weeks to perfect their car’s design before competing in CITGO’s competition.
“We sketched it out a few times, and then we finally carved the wood, and then we finally painted it, put the wheels on, and I guess it looked okay,” Moss Bluff Elementary fifth-grader, Taylor Ragle, said.
For Ragle, being able to participate in Thursday’s race gave her a first-hand look into what could be her future career.
“I kinda want to be an engineer when I get older. I just think it’s fun to experiment and design new things,” Ragle said.
Other students felt the same; many saying this allowed them to make new friends and learn new things.
“Being able to build a car; out of 10, it was probably 100," Zoe Thrasher, E.K. Key Elementary fifth-grader, said.
For CITGO, that was the goal; to get students excited about entering the industry whether it’s science, technology, engineering, or math.
“We want our students, our children, our grandchildren, to stay in this area and be able to raise their families here and come to work in the local industry and of course with CITGO petroleum,” Dana Keel, CITGO’s government and public affairs manager, said.
While the race was the main event, the students weren’t solely judged on speed.
“It’s not just the race to see who gets the fastest time—70 percent of their score is their design challenge and how they got to the engineering model and went through it," said Keel.
Another student said the best part about building their cars was working with other students.
“Teamwork makes the dream work!” Hamda Rafeeq, E.K. Key fifth-grader, said.
The CITGO team also named College Oaks' Jason Mcgee their “S.T.E.M. Teacher of the Year”.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.