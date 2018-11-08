2018: Louisiana breaks adoption record at 912

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services announced another record-breaking year of adoptions from foster care.
Louisiana once again set a record for finalized adoptions in 2018, with 912 children finding permanent homes with 631 families between Oct. 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018. The new record represents an 18-percent leap over the bar set just last year, when 771 foster children were adopted by 548 families.
"We are thrilled to have another record-breaking year of families stepping up to provide loving homes for Louisiana's foster children," said First Lady Donna Edwards. "Adoption is life-changing for a child, providing not only a family but a sense of belonging that can buoy a child's spirit and serve as the foundation they need to reach their fullest potential."
In addition to the 912 children who were adopted in 2018, another 2,332 children were reunified with their families, either returning home or to the custody or guardianship of a relative.
"Our goal for every child who comes into foster care is permanency - that is, a safe, stable and loving home, whether through adoption or reunification with their family," said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. "I am so proud of our staff for helping so many children to reach that place in their journey this year."
For more information about adopting from foster care, visit the DCFS adoption page at www.dcfs.la.gov/adoption.
