Lake Charles-Sulphur bikeshare study seeks public feedback

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A few months ago, The Community Foundation of SWLA hired Bantam Strategy Group to study the implementation of a bikeshare system for Lake Charles, Sulphur, and McNeese State University. Now, they need feedback from residents.
The bikeshare study is going to address alternative transportation services, equity, and healthier lifestyles. The voices of the citizens are imperative for the project.
View the interactive map:
If you’d like to give feedback, a public outreach meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at MSU from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Jean Lafitte Room. Learn more about the bikeshare program HERE.
