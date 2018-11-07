Pack the Tent

November 7, 2018 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 4:25 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can help supply Abraham’s Tent with food for the coming year!

A Pack the Tent Food Drive will be held from from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 15th at Abraham’s Tent - 2424 Fruge Street.

Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals each and every day of the week to anyone in need.

Here are a few requested items:

CLEANING SUPPLIES:

  • Dishwashing liquid
  • Bleach

PAPER PRODUCTS:

  • Bathroom tissue
  • Napkins
  • Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
  • Paper, foam or plastic plates
  • Plastic cutlery

SEASONINGS:

  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Red Pepper
  • Garlic Powder
  • Onions – fresh and powdered

CANNED GOODS:

  • Tomato sauce
  • Green Beans
  • Pork & Beans
  • Black-eyed Peas
  • Cream of Chicken soup
  • Cream of Mushroom soup
  • Canned fruit of any kind
  • Any other canned vegetables

CONDIMENTS:

  • Mayonnaise
  • Mustard
  • Relish
  • Salad Dressings
  • Pickles

DRY GOODS:

  • Rice Pasta
  • Sugar
  • Flour

COOKING OIL:

  • Any type

OTHER:

  • Feminine hygiene products

