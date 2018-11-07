LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can help supply Abraham’s Tent with food for the coming year!
A Pack the Tent Food Drive will be held from from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 15th at Abraham’s Tent - 2424 Fruge Street.
Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals each and every day of the week to anyone in need.
Here are a few requested items:
CLEANING SUPPLIES:
- Dishwashing liquid
- Bleach
PAPER PRODUCTS:
- Bathroom tissue
- Napkins
- Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
- Paper, foam or plastic plates
- Plastic cutlery
SEASONINGS:
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Red Pepper
- Garlic Powder
- Onions – fresh and powdered
CANNED GOODS:
- Tomato sauce
- Green Beans
- Pork & Beans
- Black-eyed Peas
- Cream of Chicken soup
- Cream of Mushroom soup
- Canned fruit of any kind
- Any other canned vegetables
CONDIMENTS:
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Relish
- Salad Dressings
- Pickles
DRY GOODS:
- Rice Pasta
- Sugar
- Flour
COOKING OIL:
- Any type
OTHER:
- Feminine hygiene products
