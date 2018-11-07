Lake Charles Regional Airport now deemed a “certified site”

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport has been operating for nearly 60 years, and today was the beginning of a new chapter in it’s history. The 156 acre field the airport owns is now deemed a certified site. Secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, Don Pierson, says this adds another site to Louisiana’s collection.
“We’ve added another property to our roster of certified sites; now, with 94 in our state, nine right here in Southwest Louisiana,” says Pierson.
So, what exactly is a certified site? Well, it’s taking a designated plot of land and evaluating it, making sure it is environmentally safe, friendly, and ready to build projects on.
“It’s my understanding if your site is not certified, most of the time, it’s not even considered,” says Pierson.
Heath Allen is the executive director of the airport. Allen says this will help attract businesses like additional airlines, shipping companies, and more.
"We feel it's a really good site that will get some looks in the future," says Allen.
Pierson says the site is just another stride forward for the state.
“So, it’s an exciting day for the Lake Charles Airport and certainly from the states perspective as we try to grow these opportunities and continue this momentum that we have in our state right now.” says Pierson, “This is a great way to power the future”
And Allen says the local economy can only benefit from adding this certified site.
“Lake Charles is one of the fastest growing economies in America, not the state, in America.” says Allen, “Any type of project we get out here is going to lead to construction jobs and permanent jobs and, ultimately, that’s what impacts the economy. So, really, it just comes down to being a positive impact on the community.”
