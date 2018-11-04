Air Force falcon mascot seriously injured in prank gone wrong

NEW YORK (CNN) - A prank gone wrong left Air Force's falcon mascot with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The mascot for the Air Force Academy is a 22-year-old white gyrfalcon named Aurora.
The bird was injured during the football team's trip to New York this weekend to face Army
According to The Gazette, a group of West Point cadets reportedly took Aurora from an Army colonel’s home as part of an Air Force vs. Army rivalry week prank.
While in the care of the cadets, both of its wings were injured.
Because the bird is so old, it may have to be euthanized, Army officials say.
Aurora has been an Air Force mascot for more than two decades.
The bird was taken back to Colorado on the team's charter flight.
Army won Saturday’s game 17 to 14.
