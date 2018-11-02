Rabbi for Lake Charles discusses overcoming hate

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a difficult week for the Jewish community around the world, as well as those in our own community, since the horrific attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Jewish people throughout the world are mourning the lives lost in the attack on Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Rabbi Barry Weinstein who serves the Lake Charles Jewish community says they join their prayers with so many others for those killed and injured.
“Each of us is a special precious child of God, and that teaching is going to stay with us and we are going to do our best to overcome this most tragic event,” said Weinstein.
He says the attack is a reminder that antisemitism, which has occurred over the years, even over the centuries, still exists.
“Judaism together with Christianity and other major faiths teaches the unity of all people; the brotherhood and the sisterhood of all humanity,” Weinstein said.
He says overcoming hate must happen one person at a time.
“I think it’s one heart at a time. It’s opening our hearts and opening ourselves to dialogue and greater interfaith understanding and helping other people realize that. Really, the path to a good life is not through hatred, God forbid, but through words that help, words that heal, and words that help bring us together. And this is person-to-person and temple or synagogue, to church, to mosque,” said Weinstein.
He appreciates those of other faiths who stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in love and support.
Mother Boo Kay of the Episcopal Church believes education is key.
“I think our Muslims and Jews and Christians are all children of Abraham and so, Christ was a Jew. We have Jewish roots. We feel very much tied to the Old Testament. And we feel like that if we can educate and become friends and share relationships one at a time and that we can learn about the different culture,” said Kay.
Local Jews and the Episcopal Church go back at least 100 years when a hurricane destroyed the Christian worship space and the Jewish community opened its doors to provide them a place to worship.
But for now, it’s a time of mourning for those who died, those injured, and those affected all over the world.
The attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh is believed to be the deadliest on the Jewish community in U.S. history.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.