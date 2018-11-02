‘Better Call Saul’ actor admits to cutting off his arm, lying about being a wounded veteran

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (RNN) – A New Mexico actor who appeared in AMC’s television series “Better Call Saul” has admitted to pretending to be a wounded vet in hopes of furthering his acting career.
Todd Latourette said he severed his hand with a Skilsaw almost 17 years ago during a psychotic episode. He said he is bipolar and wasn’t taking his medication at the time.
“I don’t want to say the word insanity because (the) mentally ill, we’re so far from insane,” Latourette said told KOB. “We are your brothers, your mothers, you sisters. And we hurt.”
Latourette later lied about the cause of his disability saying that he lost his arm during combat in Afghanistan.
He said he benefited from the lie. Casting directors started calling him for roles.
“I was hired because I lied,” he said.
Latourette said he wanted to come clean after it became too difficult to live with the lie.
“I was dishonorable. I’m ousting myself from the New Mexico film industry and glad to do so just to say what I’ve said.”
Latourette has also appeared on TV series’ “Manhattan,” “Longmire,” and “The Messengers.”
