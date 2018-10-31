Residents share opinions on whether Halloween’s date should change

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A petition has been making the rounds online, hoping to change the date of Halloween to the last Saturday in October. The petition is rapidly gaining signatures to send to the president’s desk.
Around Southwest Louisiana, some residents agree.
“I think it’s a great idea, considering everybody would be able to celebrate instead of just the people that can get off for holidays,” says Scott Boyett.
Some say changing the date would give families the ability to celebrate together.
“I think it would be easier to move it to the weekend because it’s easier on letting the kids enjoy it and it’s much easier with not having school the next day because they’d be wired up and tired, coming in late,” says local mother, Tineka Ceasar.
Sulphur Chief of Police, Lewis Coats, says he doesn't want it to change.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” says Coats.
Coats says moving Halloween to a weekend could put some kids at risk.
“The weekend after hours is when you have impaired drivers on the road,” Coats said. “I think that could potentially cause injuries to Halloween goers. We deal with it more on a Friday and Saturday night than some of the other nights of the week.”
Some residents say that wouldn’t be an issue in Southwest Louisiana.
“Most of those neighborhoods are blocked off whenever they have the trick or treating in Sulphur,” says Ceasar. “I live in Sulphur, so I don’t think it would cause anything like that.”
"I think it really wouldn't affect it. Maybe in bigger cities, but not here in Lake Charles," says Boyett.
If the date were to change from the 31st to the last Saturday in October, it would become much like Thanksgiving, having the date vary year to year. Even though there are people in favor of it, there are some traditionalists sharing their opinion.
“I guess I like it on the 31st because I’m a little bit more of a traditionalist,” says Tonya McKnight.
“I think they need to leave it like it is,” says local father, Donald Guillory. “As long as I’ve been a kid, it was on the 31st of October. Leave it the same, man. I’m going to make time for my little ones. When you get off work, get them ready. That’s what we’re doing now.”
