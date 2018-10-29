SHERIFF: Parents should check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning parents to check the sex offender registry before taking kids out trick-or-treating.
“We can only do so much," says Mancuso. "We really need the parents, the grandparents and caretakers to really pay attention to this.”
According to the Department of Justice, around 80% of all addresses have at least one registered sex offender within a mile of them; over half of all sexual assaults occur within a mile from the victim’s home.
You can access the database HERE.
All you have to do is enter your address, or an address in the neighborhood where you will be trick-or-treating, and a map with information on sex offenders in the area will be displayed.
The information provided includes photos of the registered parties, their name, address, and what tier they are registered as.
You can also sign up for free email alerts that will notify you anytime an offender moves into your area. Sheriff Mancuso also wants to assure residents that the CPSO Sex Offender Unit and Warrants Division will be out in the area on Halloween to enforce the restrictions and requirements of those on the sex offender registry.
“We have already done some quality assurance checks on our sex offenders," says Mancuso. "We will be out that night doing random checks and making sure they are abiding by the law. They are not supposed to have masks. So be very careful, be very cautious...you know, you, the guardian, the parent,the grandparents...you are the safest safety mechanism for your child.”
Sheriff Mancuso says organized events, like "trunk or treat" can be an good alternative to door to door trick or treating.
“There’s many many churches and organizations and neighborhoods that have safe Halloween events and we like those because it makes it a lot easier for us and the environment is certainly a lot safer for everyone," says Mancuso. "Certainly can’t tell everyone where they can and cannot go, but use good common sense.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.