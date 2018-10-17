Agnes DeRouen

For 20 years, I worked as an Anchor/Reporter/Managing Editor, and on several occasions as interim News Director at KATC in Lafayette. While there, I earned numerous AP awards in feature reporting and for several documentaries. I also won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for a feature report. Highlights of my career so far: Interviewing Mother Teresa; covering a Papal visit-both in New Orleans and St. Louis; reporting on Acadian culture from events all over Canada; and interviewing many entertainment figures such as Ella Fitzgerald, Rudolph Nureyev, the Crusaders ... lots of jazz folks since I am a huge, and I mean HUGE smooth jazz enthusiast!