Lunch with Coach O: Miss. St. Preview; Georgia Recap

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday for his weekly news conference.
Orgeron recapped the huge win over Georgia. He said it was a team win. He is proud of the players and coaches. He credited the offense for not turning the ball over.
Orgeron also noted on what the defense did against Georgia’s good offense. He praised the specialists for what they did in the game. Cole Tracy made five field goals and the special teams forced two turnovers.
He also previewed Saturday’s SEC West contest against Mississippi State. He said the Bulldogs are tough and there is still a bad taste in the Tigers' mouths about the loss last year. He said Jeffery Simmons is one of the best defensive linemen in the country and the Tigers could not block him last year.
Orgeron said senior offensive guard Garrett Brumfield is still not healthy enough to play, but he added Dee Anderson and Tyler Shelvin are both back this week.
According to Orgeron, running backs Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are equal now. He said they both do different things well.
Coach O said the team has not yet had an open date and may be a little tired. He said he’ll pull back a little to start the week, but this is a big game against a very good team.
Orgeron said he likes Michael Divinity Jr. He said the kid is tough and has lots of energy. He also noted Divinity has a nice spin move and is a good pass rusher.
Kickoff against Mississippi State is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
