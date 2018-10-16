Jurors: Don't throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2018 file photo, Dewayne Johnson reacts after hearing the verdict in his case against Monsanto at the Superior Court of California in San Francisco. Jurors who found that agribusiness giant Monsanto's Roundup weed killer contributed to the school groundskeeper's cancer are urging a San Francisco judge not to throw out the bulk of their $289 million award in his favor, a newspaper reported Monday, Oct. 15. (Josh Edelson/Pool Photo via AP, File) (AP)