Infant found abandoned on bathroom floor in CA Walmart

LAKEWOOD, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Authorities in California have appealed to the public for help after an infant was left inside a Walmart bathroom. They hope to identify the boy’s parents and a person of interest in the case.
Investigators say the black baby boy, estimated to be between 12 and 15 months old, was left on a tile floor in the men’s restroom at a Lakewood, CA, Walmart. He was found by a shopper just before noon on Oct. 8.
The baby has not yet been identified, and his parents or guardians have not been found. He is described as weighing about 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
No one has reported him missing.
Walmart shopper Denise Wallace got emotional when she heard about the incident.
"I have five grandchildren. I can’t imagine throwing a baby away,” Wallace said. “That’s heartbreaking - seriously. I feel like my eyes want to water up.”
After combing through hours of store security video, deputies discovered a male person of interest in the case. No one is seen on the video carrying or holding a baby near the restroom, but investigators believe the infant was possibly concealed in the man’s backpack.
"The backpack appeared to be full on the way in, but on the way out, it did not look the same way that it did when he went inside,” Lt. Todd Deeds said.
Deputies say the man, whom they are not calling a suspect, may have a perfectly good explanation, but they say his behavior was very unusual.
“He did not have license plates on his car. He parked as far away from the front door as possible, where there were no other cars. When he walked into Walmart, he walked directly to the men’s bathroom. He was there for a couple minutes then he left, and when he walked back to his car, he walked at a fast pace," Deeds said.
Investigators are asking for help finding the person of interest. The man was seen leaving the story in a beige or gold Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau.
Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via CNN. All rights reserved.