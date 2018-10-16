Honduran migrants bed down after pushing into Guatemala

Honduran migrants bed down after pushing into Guatemala
Honduran migrants receive free water from Guatemalan police at the Honduran border crossing that connects with Agua Caliente, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Hundreds of Honduran migrants were eventually allowed to cross at the Guatemalan border under a broiling sun Monday hoping to make it to new lives in the United States, far from the poverty and violence of their home nation. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (Moises Castillo)
October 15, 2018 at 11:07 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 11:08 PM

ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of Hondurans hoping to reach the United States bedded down for the night in this Guatemalan town after that country's authorities blinked first in attempts to halt their advance.

The group estimated at 1,600 to 2,000 people fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras marched into Guatemala in sweltering heat Monday, twice pushing past outnumbered police sent to stop them — first at the border and then at a roadblock just outside Esquipulas.

The exhausted migrants entered Esquipulas during the evening and sought out food and places to sleep, hobbling on blistered feet. Few carried food and some residents began to organize to help feed them. Some migrants asked for money, others passing a bakery were handed bread.

Honduran migrants making their way to the U.S. are blocked by Guatemalan police after crossing the Honduran border without incident, in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Police stopped the migrants for several hours but the travelers refused to return to the border and were eventually allowed to pass. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Honduran migrants making their way to the U.S. are blocked by Guatemalan police after crossing the Honduran border without incident, in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. Police stopped the migrants for several hours but the travelers refused to return to the border and were eventually allowed to pass. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)
Hundreds of Hondurans are blocked at the border crossing in Agua Caliente, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. A caravan of Honduran migrant moved towards the country's border with Guatemala in a desperate attempt to flee poverty and seek new lives in the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Hundreds of Hondurans are blocked at the border crossing in Agua Caliente, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. A caravan of Honduran migrant moved towards the country's border with Guatemala in a desperate attempt to flee poverty and seek new lives in the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) (AP)