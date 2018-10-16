FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the overnight temperatures slowly but steadily dropped through the 60s as damp conditions will make for a sloppy start to our Tuesday, not made better by additional showers that continue to move inland off the Gulf that will make for even more rain for some spots through the morning commute. Breezy northerly winds will also keep a cooler feel in the air with temperatures holding in the lower 60s most of the morning.
It won’t be an all-day rain but occasional showers will continue to be possible through especially the morning hours. The lack of sunshine and stiff northeasterly winds will keep high temperatures in the 60s today with warmer air from Lafayette and eastward where the front has stalled. Showers will begin to taper off this evening with low temperatures tonight in the upper 50s.
Less rain is ahead for Wednesday but the lack of sunshine will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with another pleasant night ahead as lows again drop in the upper 50s. A little sun will be on the return for Thursday as temperatures moderate a bit more, back in the 70s by afternoon and even warmer on Friday as the stalled front begins to lift back northward as a warm front and brings more rain and storms to the area later in the day Friday.
The latest computer confidence paints a little drier picture for Saturday as an upper level disturbance departs to the east, but the combination of a stalled front to the south and an approaching cold front from the north will keep our weather pattern unsettled and still prone to more rain although it’s not looking like it will be raining all day. Highs will top out in the lower 70s with lows at night in the 50s.
Other than an area of possible tropical development moving in to Central America today, no new development is expected this week which gives the entire Atlantic basin, including the Gulf of Mexico, a much-needed break from tropical activity over the week ahead!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
