FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers today

Less rain is ahead for Wednesday but the lack of sunshine will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 with another pleasant night ahead as lows again drop in the upper 50s. A little sun will be on the return for Thursday as temperatures moderate a bit more, back in the 70s by afternoon and even warmer on Friday as the stalled front begins to lift back northward as a warm front and brings more rain and storms to the area later in the day Friday.