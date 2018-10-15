VPSO: Ft. Polk Soldier dies after being hit by train

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has released details into the investigation of a Fort Polk soldier that was struck by a train.
The investigation began on Oct. 13 after VPSO received a call from a KCS Railroad employee who claimed a person had been struck by a train at the Eissman Road Crossing near Sandy Hill.
The Railroad employee told officers the train was northbound when a subject was spotted lying between the tracks. The train was unable to stop and hit the subject.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Walter Reno Alderson of Wright, Wyoming. Alderson was an active duty service member in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Polk.
VPSO, Louisiana State Police, KCS Trainmaster, and the Fort Polk Casualty Assistance team investigated this incident.
