Vessel taking on water near Cameron assisted by Coast Guard

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - A supply boat near Cameron was rescued by the Coast Guard after it began sinking early Monday morning.
The Coast Guard supplied the vessel, named the Candy Store, and its crew with two dewatering pumps after the crew reported the boat was taking on water.
The Coast Guard remained on scene with the Candy Store throughout the night to monitor its progress.
In addition, personnel with the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Lake Charles investigated fuel discharge around the partially submerged vessel.
