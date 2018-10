Not surprised to see Sulphur alum LaColby Tucker (@LaColbyT) make a name for himself on the recruiting trail.



After signing with Garden City C.C. in Kansas, he told KPLC 7 Sports, "I'm going there for 2 years, then I will transfer to a D1 college. My goal is LSU."#SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/yaJBOHQCMW