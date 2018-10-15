McNeese up to No. 6 in both FCS polls

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LAKE CHARLES – McNeese moved up three spots to No. 6 in each of the STATS media and AFCA coaches FCS top 25 polls that were released on Monday.
It’s the highest ranking for the Cowboys since being ranked No. 2 in the final week of the 2015 season.
The Cowboys were off this past Saturday but return to action this weekend when they visit Incarnate Word who dropped a 27-21 heartbreaker at Lamar after it’s game-winning field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Lamar with no time left on the clock.
McNeese (5-1, 4-0 SLC) is now the lone undefeated team in Southland Conference play, and after its 24-21 victory over Abilene Christian on Oct. 6, stretched its league winning streak to seven straight games dating back to the 2017 season.
The ranking is the fourth straight week to hold a spot in the top 10 and the 15th consecutive week in the top 25 dating back to last season.
Sam Houston State, following its 42-28 win at Northwestern State, climbed back into the top 10 in the coaches poll at No. 10 and is 14th in the STATS poll. Central Arkansas, a 27-17 winner at Stephen F. Austin, is ranked 15th in both polls while Nicholls, who dropped a 28-12 decision at Abilene Christian, fell to No. 20 and 22 in the STATS and coaches poll respectively.
North Dakota State tops both polls.
The Cowboys’ game at UIW will carry a 6:05 kickoff and will be televised by Eleven Sports (DirecTV 623, Suddenlink 455) and also on Cox Sports TV (Suddenlink 42).
