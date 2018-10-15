McNeese up to No. 6 in both FCS polls

Sam Houston State, following its 42-28 win at Northwestern State, climbed back into the top 10 in the coaches poll at No. 10 and is 14th in the STATS poll. Central Arkansas, a 27-17 winner at Stephen F. Austin, is ranked 15th in both polls while Nicholls, who dropped a 28-12 decision at Abilene Christian, fell to No. 20 and 22 in the STATS and coaches poll respectively.