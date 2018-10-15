McNeese Spring registration schedules available

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Class schedules for 2019 spring registration at McNeese State University are available. You can find those here: www.mcneese.edu/schedule.
Priority registration will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, for graduate students, seniors, student-athletes and veterans.
Junior priority registration begins at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30,
Sophomore priority registration begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Registration opens for all students at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, and ends Monday, Jan. 7.
Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 14. To register, students can go online to www.mcneese.edu and click on the “Student Central” icon and then click the Banner Self-Service button to begin the registration process.
For more information about spring registration, you’re asked to contact the McNeese Student Center at 337-475-5065 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5065.
